Найдите мне текст пожалуйста. What is travelling? это заголовок а текст начинаеться так are you fond of travelling?

Гость: Гость:

Are you fond of travelling?If yes,you can see and learn lots of things.The best way to study geography is to travel.The best way to get to know and understand people is to meet them at their own homes.When people are on holidays or,as Americans say, on vacations, theylike a change.They travel to see other countries and continents, cities and towns.It is always interesting to discover new things.If yu are on holidays, you should arrange everything before you go on a trip.There are travel agencies where you can get help with the means of transport and the planning of your vacations.You can travel by train, by plane, by ship or by car.When you use any kind of transport you are called a passenger. It is for sure that all ways of travelling have their advantages and disadvantages.and people choose the way they like. Don't forget a camera to take photos of sights of a city or views of mountains,lakes,forests or famous people, ancient buildings or even animals and birds. you will be pleased enough to watch the photos of the happy moments of your life.