Напиши в прошедшем времени о приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam ang Kate want to help Professor Wallace.They like exploring the rain forest.They are a long way from their camp.They are afraid of the rain and they see a cave . There are lots of bats in the cave . The children aren't afraid of bats .They see a big footprint, too. Then they find an old building.

