Напиши в прошедшем времени о приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam ang Kate want to help Professor Wallace.They like exploring the rain forest.They are a long way from their camp.They are afraid of the rain and they see a cave . There...
Английский язык
Напиши в прошедшем времени о приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam ang Kate want to help Professor Wallace.They like exploring the rain forest.They are a long way from their camp.They are afraid of the rain and they see a cave . There are lots of bats in the cave . The children aren't afraid of bats .They see a big footprint, too. Then they find an old building.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sam ang Kate wanted to help Professor Wallace.They liked exploring the rain forest.They were a long way from their camp.They were afraid of the rain and they saw a cave . There were lots of bats in the cave . The children weren't afraid of bats .They saw a big footprint, too. Then they found an old building.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Русский язык
Укажите падеж имен прилагательных. 1.плохая шутка до добра не доведет.2.на чужой с??ороне и солнце не греет.3.к большому терпению придет умение.4...
Қазақ тiлi
Обществознание