Английский язык
Напиши в прошедшем времени о приключениях Кейт и Сэма. Sam ang Kate want to help Professor Wallace.They like exploring the rain forest.They are a long way from their camp.They are afraid of the rain and they see a cave . There are lots of bats in the cave . The children aren't afraid of bats .They see a big footprint, too. Then they find an old building.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sam ang Kate wanted to help Professor Wallace.They liked exploring the rain forest.They were a long way from their camp.They were afraid of the rain and they saw a cave . There were lots of bats in the cave . The children weren't afraid of bats .They saw a big footprint, too. Then they found an old building.
