Напишите 5(общих) вопросов и 5(специальных) на английском вот текст: Houses vary from one part of the country to another. Most houses in England are made of stone or brick from the local area where the houses are built. The...

Напишите 5(общих) вопросов и 5(специальных) на английском вот текст: Houses vary from one part of the country to another. Most houses in England are made of stone or brick from the local area where the houses are built. There are four basic types of housing in the UK: · a detached house (a house not joined to another house); · a semi-detached house (two houses joined together); · a terraced house (one of several houses joined together); · a flat (apartment). A detached house is a house which is not joined to another house. A detached house can take on any form or style (it could be a bungalow or a cottage or a mansion). A bungalow is a house that is all on ground level. A cottage is a small house in the country. A mansion is a very large house. The free space surrounding the building is private to the owner and his family. This is the most expensive type of house. A semi-detached house is a house which is joined to another house on one side. The two houses are built to mirror each other. This type of housing became popular in the UK and Ireland in the 1920s to the 1930s. Now the semi-detached house is still the most popular type of housing in England. A terraced house is a house which is part of a long row of houses which usually look the same. The row of such houses is called a terrace. Terrace housing is also known as row housing or townhouses. One of the major advantages of terrace housing is that it is usually cheaper than a semi-detached house built in the same location. One great disadvantage is that there is no yard or garden that comes with the house. A flat is a living area that takes only a part of a building. Usually, a flat is situated in a building that is split up into multiple living areas for different residents. Such a building is called an apartment block (British English) or apartment building since it usually consists of several apartments for rent. A flat can be a studio unit, a one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom unit.

