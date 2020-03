Напишите маленький рассказ на тему как я ходил на речку например. и как мой друг после речки заболел и я ему посоветовал сходить в больницу. с ипользованием модальных глаголов.

Гость: Гость:

Once my friend and I went to the river. iT was the end of May. The weather was fine and sunny. We decided to swim in the river. The water was not so warm as we wanted. After that swimming we caught a cold.We had to stay at home. My friend had a high temperature and a terrible throat ache so he couldn*t even speak. We had to take a lot of medicine and spend all time lying in the bed. But the weather was hotter and hotter....