Напишите плиииз как читается. Tsunamis are long waves generated by powerful impact on all thickness of water in the ocean. More than 80% of tsunami occur on the periphery of the Pacific ocean. Seen in harbours around the wo...

Английский язык

Напишите плиииз как читается. Tsunamis are long waves generated by powerful impact on all thickness of water in the ocean. More than 80% of tsunami occur on the periphery of the Pacific ocean. Seen in harbours around the world these tsunami over half a century, has destroyed 5000 ships, and killed 36 000 people.The landslides. Tsunamis can occur due to landslides infrequently. The last known case occurred in 1958, when Alaska ice mass and the land fell into the water with almost a kilometer of height by lifting the wave up to 50 m Local tsunami up to 20 m occur in Indonesia, where a large concentration of offshore savings.

