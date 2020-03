Напишите пожалуйста нормальный перевод текста. On my first day i came face to face with two fully-grown African elephants and three adult tigers. My task was a small but important one - I was to help the keeper who was in char...

Английский язык

Напишите пожалуйста нормальный перевод текста. On my first day i came face to face with two fully-grown African elephants and three adult tigers. My task was a small but important one - I was to help the keeper who was in charge of feeding them. Feeding such magnificent beasts is something you are unlikely to ever forget. It is a truly humbling experience, as the power and beauty of these animals takes your breath away. Safari Parks are a wonderful environment for captive animals because the animals are not penned in but are instead allowed to roam free. People make the mistake of thinking that the animals are in cages, but the aim is for their lives to be as close as possible to the lives they would have lived naturally in the wild. Sadly, there are people who like to hunt some of these creatures. As a ranger, part of my job is to educate the public about animals. I believe that education is the best weapon in the fight to save these animals and other threatened wildlife.

Автор: Гость