Напишите пожалуйста продолжение истории на английском,а вот начало A musician has been robbed.His expensive trumpet and clarinet were stolen.They had been kept in his study,which nobody was allowed to enter.Footprints were foun...

The police closed the case for lack of evidence. And no one will ever know that it had been a beautiful girl, a secret admirer of the musician's talent who had stolen the instruments to put them in her room to medidate and think of music. The musician was so upset that he desided to never play music again. He now works as a clerk in a CD store and sometimes sells his discs to his secret admirer not knowing who this pretty girl is.

A. A musician has been robbed. His expensive trumpet and clarinet were stolen. They had been kept in his study, which nobody was allowed to enter. Footprints were found on the floor, and traces of someone standing on his/her knees were left in the dust near the desk. His neighbours said they had been out all the week. B. A summer cottage, belonging to a shop owner has been destroyed. The windows were broken, the furniture was broken too, the floor was covered with dirt and split paint. There was a witness – an old woman who said that she had seen two people in black jumping out of the window on Wednesday night (about 11 p. m.). C. A 13 – year – old schoolboy has disappeared. Nobody knows where he is, but he has sent his family two messages telling them that he has been kidnapped, but everything is OK with him. He wrote that the kidnappers wanted a ransom (a large sum of money) to set him free.