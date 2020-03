напишите смешной рассказ о визите к врачу.

Гость: Гость:

Yesterday in the evening I was at the doctor's. I was supposed to get my check-up. But when my doctor came out, I was so shocked! He was in a pirate costume! He came up to me and starting asking questions as the pirates do. "Aye matey, what can I do for ya?" I was so flabbergasted, that I had no idea how to react. Then he told me after five minutes or so that this was actually an expirement. He wanted to see how people would react. Afterwards I made sure to never see that doctor again.