Напишите сочинение , мой любимый город- Париж. На английском. СРОЧНО

На английском языке Перевод на русский язык Places of Interest in Paris Достопримечательности Парижа Paris is the capital of France, its economic and cultural center. It’s situated in the north part of central France at the bank of the river Seine. Paris is considered to be one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and it is certainly the most romantic. The city is full of sights and tourist attractions, including charming architecture, numerous bridges and squares. There are more than 130 museums and 1800 historic places there. Perhaps the most famous and visited sight is the Eiffel Tower. It is not only the symbol of Paris but of the whole country. This iron tower was built by a talented engineer Gustav Eiffel and was a part of World’s Fair in 1889. Another outstanding place in the city is Notre Dame de Paris. It is a magnificent cathedral, which is situated in a historical center of the city. Victor Hugo has once written a book about this cathedral. Later several musicals were staged. The Louvre is the largest museum in Paris. Originally the building of Louvre has served as a residence for French monarchs. At present days, it is a place where thousands of art works are kept. The most famous item is the portrait of mysterious Mona Lisa. Those who like French music have probably heard songs about Champs-Elysees. This avenue is one of the most precious streets in the world. There are many stylish boutiques, posh restaurants and well-known companies there. The Triumphal Arch is the next sight of Paris. This construction was built by Napoleon in honor of his victories. The red mill of Moulin Rouge is also world-famous. It is the best cabaret theatre in Paris. Montmartre is another place of interest. It’s a special district full of painters, actors, pantomimes, writers, poets and other creative people. Tourists can see the house of Picasso here and the square of Dalida. And, finally, Sacre-Coure. It is the largest cathedral in France, which is situated at the highest point in Paris. People can see all of Paris from its observation post.