Небольшой текст на англ про ВОВ 8-9 предложений СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!
The Great Patriotic War is the most horrible and painful to all vremen.ozhestochennye Nazis destroyed the cities of the world and destroy the great city under the command of Gitlera.No was a country that was able to repulse fascism Rossiya.Velikaya-power, which resisted for a long time and still won despite ogoromnye poteri.Gitler as Napoleon would have quickly overcome, but eventually troops were defeated and Hitler ended his life samoubiystvom.Voynu Russia won by a 3-luck factors other than warlords and foremost patriots SSSR.Teper today we can be proud the fact that they were born in a country where the winning lost many
