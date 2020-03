Задание: Report what was in news yesterday. ( Переделайте в косвенную речь) Пример: 1.The city theatre has stage a new play. - 1. The news caster said the city theatre had stage a new play. 2. Builders are finishing a new b...

Английский язык

Задание: Report what was in news yesterday. ( Переделайте в косвенную речь) Пример: 1.The city theatre has stage a new play. - 1. The news caster said the city theatre had stage a new play. 2. Builders are finishing a new bridge. 3. An international theatre festival is taking place in the capital. 4. A new park has opened for the public. 5. The weather is going to change by the weekend. 6. Russian skaters have won an important competition. 7. A new TV channel is beginning to work. 8. A big modern Shopping Centre has appeared in the city centre. 9. Several government leaders are meeting in Moscow. 10. They have turned a famous play by Chekhov into a film.

Автор: Гость