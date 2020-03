Нужен перевод текст еще без переводчиков Why do we have law? There are people who believe that there should be no laws at all. These people are called anarchists, but it is difficult to imagine how any society would operate...

Нужен перевод текст еще без переводчиков Why do we have law? There are people who believe that there should be no laws at all. These people are called anarchists, but it is difficult to imagine how any society would operate without at least some rules. What if there were no law against stealing; or assault; or murder? What do you think society would be like? It has been said that without law man's life would be 'brutish, nasty and short'. These are very obvious examples of why we have law, but there are many other examples. Try imagining what traffic conditions would be like if there were no law about which side of the road you should drive on ... or ... if everyone could ignore traffic lights! Most people will agree that this would lead to traffic chaos, numerous accidents and injuries. Even in other less extreme examples the need for law can be clearly seen. When items are bought and sold, there must be rules as to what should happen if the item is faulty. When two people marry, some rules are necessary, for example, should there be a minimum age at which they can marry? If they divorce, how should their property be divided? In the world of business, laws on a number of points are needed. How do you form a company and what are the rules about contracts and employment? All these show that a modern society needs laws and the more complex society becomes the more laws it will need. If you lived alone on a desert island it would not be necessary to have any laws.

