Нужно небольшое сочинение на тему "Как я провел один день в космическом отеле"

Гость: Гость:

How I spent my day in the outer rooms: I preletel into space, we immediately moved into a space hotel. I liked it immediately inoplaniteni all the green food is deliciousevery morning I can say out of the hotel and flew in space and then Ieat they gave us some piece green jelly I had to eat it but it waseating a salty. I played with the children who came to this hotel I was just a manand other children were from different galaxies. I stayed at the hotel a month every day we were taken on different Guided Tours to planets.next month I said goodbye to the children and fled on a ship to home.