Нужно ответить на сообщение:  My bithday is in April 19. It is spring time, and we usually go to the conteside to have a picnic. We play different games, make a fire, and enjoy over time. Do you have special holliday? What was ...

Английский язык
Нужно ответить на сообщение:  My bithday is in April 19. It is spring time, and we usually go to the conteside to have a picnic. We play different games, make a fire, and enjoy over time. Do you have special holliday? What was you most favorite holliday celebration like? Do you like birthday party?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My bithday is  the best holiday for me! It is always something unusual and exciting for me. It is on the 3 of July/ 19. It is summer and asthe weather is  usually  fine and sunny I have a lot of variants where and how celebrate it. We can  have a picnic or have a party in the cafe. Last year we had it in the aqua park cafe. At first we ate, played  different games,  had a lot of competitions and presents and then went to the swimming pool with mountains. It was funny! All my friend were happy to come to my birthday!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
№1 Тормозной путь автомобиля, двиговшегося в момент начала торможения со скоростью v1=30 км/ч, равен S1=7,2 м. Чему будет равен тормозной путь, есл...
Ответить
Геометрия
могут ли три боковые грани пирамиды быть перпендикулярными к плоскости основания?
Ответить
Обществознание
проанализируйте содержание конституции 1977 год.
Ответить
Математика
В КРУЖКЕ ПЕНИЯ ЗАНИМАЛИСЬ 42 УЧЕНИКА, В КРУЖКЕ РИСОВАНИЯ - НА 5 УЧЕНИКОВ МЕНЬШЕ, А В СПОРТИВНОМ - СТОЛЬКО УЧЕНИКОВ, СКОЛЬКО В КРУЖКАХ ПЕНИЯ И РИСОВ...
Ответить
Математика
Пять братьев разделили после отца наследство поровну.В наследстве было три дома.Три дома нельзя делить. их взяли старшие три брата . А меньшим за т...
Ответить