Нужно ответить на сообщение: My bithday is in April 19. It is spring time, and we usually go to the conteside to have a picnic. We play different games, make a fire, and enjoy over time. Do you have special holliday? What was you most favorite holliday celebration like? Do you like birthday party?
My bithday is the best holiday for me! It is always something unusual and exciting for me. It is on the 3 of July/ 19. It is summer and asthe weather is usually fine and sunny I have a lot of variants where and how celebrate it. We can have a picnic or have a party in the cafe. Last year we had it in the aqua park cafe. At first we ate, played different games, had a lot of competitions and presents and then went to the swimming pool with mountains. It was funny! All my friend were happy to come to my birthday!
