Нужно переделать предложения образец 1. this is the best game(any\as good as) there aren"t any games as good as this one 2. look at these consoles. They are all expensive(none\cheap) 3. except for Tom,all of my friends pla...

Английский язык

Нужно переделать предложения образец 1. this is the best game(any\as good as) there aren"t any games as good as this one 2. look at these consoles. They are all expensive(none\cheap) 3. except for Tom,all of my friends play computer games(most) 4. drive hard isn"t very good and break free isn"t very good(neither) 5. virtual history is an educational game. maths fun is educational, too(both) 6. im going to buy a computer game. i like skypilot and lost treasure(either) 7. there are two games on my computer(many) 8. in too busy to play games(much\time)

Автор: Гость