нужно сочинение по английскому языку путешествие поездом

I like to travel. First of all, the members of our family usually have long walks in the country. Such walks are called hikes. If we want to see countryside we have to spend a part of our summer holidays on hikes. During such hikes we see a lot of interesting places, sometimes we meet interesting people. It's useful for all members of our family. We take our rucksacks. We don't think about tickets and there is no need to hurry up. As for me, it's more comfortable to travel by train and by plane. But it's difficult to buy tickets for the plane. That's why we buy our tickets beforehand. When I travel by plane, I don't spend a lot of time going from one place to another. I like to fly. If I travel by train or by plane my friends see me off at the railway station or in the airport. I like to travel by car. It's interesting too, because you can see many things in a short time. When we go by car, we don't take tickets. We put all things we need in a car. We don't carry then. Sometimes we go to the seaside for a few days. As usual the weather is warm and we can swim. It's a pleasure to watch white ships. So I can say that I enjoy all kinds of travelling very much.