нужно выбрать помогите прошу Circle the correct word or phrase. Write the sentences. 1. If Bill paid more attention in class, he will / would learn more. 2. Will / Would Mary be upset if I didn`t invite her? 3. If I will d...

Английский язык

нужно выбрать помогите прошу Circle the correct word or phrase. Write the sentences. 1. If Bill paid more attention in class, he will / would learn more. 2. Will / Would Mary be upset if I didn`t invite her? 3. If I will do / do well in the exam, my parents will buy me an MP3 player. 4. They won`t mind / don`t mind if we are a bit late this afternoon. 5. If I am / were you, I`d get a haircut. 6. We`ll leave at seven o`clock if the weather will be / is bad. 7. Will you go to the concert if the tickets will cost / cost 60 pounds? 8. If I shall have / had a bike, it wouldn`t take me so long to get to school

Автор: Гость