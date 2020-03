Очень надо , прошу вашей помощи. Переведите мой Русский Текст в Английский. В гостинной у стены стоит диван.Напротив дивана стоит телевизор.На полу лежит красный ковер.Рядом с телевизором стоит большой шкаф.Рядом с диваном ст...

Гость: Гость:

In the living room the wall is a sofa.Opposite the sofa there is a TV.The floor is red carpet.Near the TV is a large wardrobe.Near the couch is a chair.The kitchen is a refrigerator.In front of the refrigerator oven.Next to the fridge there is a table and 2 chairs.The kitchen has a small sink.In my room there is a large sofa.Near the sofa there is a bookcase.Next to it there is a computer Desk. Пожалуйста