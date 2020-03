  Очень прошу помочь.Буду очень благадарный. Нужно поставить время и зделать 5 видов вопросов(Общий, альтернативный, спецыальный, разделительный, и вопрос к предложению)   Sue had made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday . 

Had Sue made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday? Had Sue made her report or homework by 5 o'clock yesterday? When had Sue made her her report? Sue had made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday, hadn't she? What had Sue made by 5 o'clock yesterday? Who had made a report by 5 o'clock yesterday?

Sue had made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday Общий- Had Sue made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday? aльтернативный- Had Sue made her report by 5 or 7 o'clock yesterday ? спецuальный- What had Sue made by 5 o'clock yesterday? When had Sue made her report yesterday? разделительный-Sue had made her report by 5 o'clock yesterday, hadn*t she? вопрос к подлежащему- Who had made report by 5 o'clock yesterday?