Очень срочно Очень срочно Очень срочно

Гость: Гость:

1.1) They have started the film. 2) Mary has studied .... 3) She has dropped 4) It has rained 5)I have had 6)I have known 7) They have lived 8) He has had 9) Brad has lived 2. 1)Can she lose her temper easily? 2) Will the party start in the time? 3)Are the dogs sleeping? 4)Was the umbrella broken? 5)Does he give money to homeless children? 3. 1)What food does Tom order every Friday? 2) Where do you meet a lot of people? 3)Where will they have lunch? 4)What film has started? 5) Where have you been? 4.1) busy/busier/ the busiest 2)lovely/ lovelier/the loveliest 3) pretty/ prettier/the prettiest 4)ugly/uglier/ the ugliest 5)heavy/ heavier/ the heaviest 5. 1)nicer 2)the shortest 3)oldest 4)the coldest 5)more serious