Open the brackets and put the verb into the correct form.   Sophie (to be) from France. She (to be) in Egypt now. She (to study) the history of Egypt. Sophie (to like) to travel around the country. She (to see) the great Pyrami...

Английский язык

Open the brackets and put the verb into the correct form. Sophie (to be) from France. She (to be) in Egypt now. She (to study) the history of Egypt. Sophie (to like) to travel around the country. She (to see) the great Pyramids last week. Sophie (to like) to ride camels a lot. But she (not to like) to sleep in tents. She (to meet) a lot of interesting people. Sophie (to make) many new friends. She (to buy) a lot of souvenirs and (to take) a lot of photos.

Автор: Гость