ОТВЕТ НУЖЕН СЕЙЧАС Put a question tag on the end of these sentences. 3. You've got a camera, ---? Yes, why? Do you want to borrow it? 4. You weren't listening, ---? Yes, I was! 5. Sue doesn't know Ann, ---? No, they've nev...

Английский язык

ОТВЕТ НУЖЕН СЕЙЧАС Put a question tag on the end of these sentences. 3. You've got a camera, ---? Yes, why? Do you want to borrow it? 4. You weren't listening, ---? Yes, I was! 5. Sue doesn't know Ann, ---? No, they've never met. 6. Jack's on holiday, ---? Yes, he's in Portugal. 7. Ann's applied for the job, ---? Yes, but she won't get it. 8. You can speak German, ---? Yes, but not very fluently. 9. He won't mind if I use his phone, ---? No, of course he won't. 10. There are a lot of people here, ---? Yes, more than I expected. 11. Let's go out tonight, ---? Yes, let's. 12. This isn't very interesting, ---? No, not very. 13. I'm too impatient, ---? Yes, you are sometimes. 14. You wouldn't tell anyone ---?No, of course not. 15. Listen, ---? OK, I'm listening. 16. I shouldn't have lost my temper, ---? No, but never mind. 17. Don't drop that vase, ---? No, don't worry. 18. He'd never met her before, ---?, No, that was the first time

