ОТВЕТ НУЖЕН СЕЙЧАС Put a question tag on the end of these sentences. 3. You've got a camera, ---? Yes, why? Do you want to borrow it? 4. You weren't listening, ---? Yes, I was! 5. Sue doesn't know Ann, ---? No, they've nev...
Английский язык
ОТВЕТ НУЖЕН СЕЙЧАС Put a question tag on the end of these sentences. 3. You've got a camera, ---? Yes, why? Do you want to borrow it? 4. You weren't listening, ---? Yes, I was! 5. Sue doesn't know Ann, ---? No, they've never met. 6. Jack's on holiday, ---? Yes, he's in Portugal. 7. Ann's applied for the job, ---? Yes, but she won't get it. 8. You can speak German, ---? Yes, but not very fluently. 9. He won't mind if I use his phone, ---? No, of course he won't. 10. There are a lot of people here, ---? Yes, more than I expected. 11. Let's go out tonight, ---? Yes, let's. 12. This isn't very interesting, ---? No, not very. 13. I'm too impatient, ---? Yes, you are sometimes. 14. You wouldn't tell anyone ---?No, of course not. 15. Listen, ---? OK, I'm listening. 16. I shouldn't have lost my temper, ---? No, but never mind. 17. Don't drop that vase, ---? No, don't worry. 18. He'd never met her before, ---?, No, that was the first time
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 haven't you/ don't you? 2 were you? 3 does she? 4 isn't he? 5 hasn't she? 6 can't you? 7 will he? 8 aren't there? 9 shall we? 10 is it ? 11 aren't I/ am I not? 12 would you? 13 will you? 14 should you? 15 will you? 16 had he?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Поезд идет от одного города до тругого одни сутки шестую часть суток поезда уже ноходится в пути сколько часов осталось ехать поезду
Окружающий мир
Русский язык
Литература
У кумушки-лисы зубушки остры, рыльце тоненькое, ушки на макушке, хвостик на отлёте, шубка тёпленькая. В каком слове все согласные твёрдые