Ответьте на вопросы: 1. Who is the most talented actor in the world? 2. What is the most moving film that you've ever seen? 3. Who is the most beautiful actress in the world? 4. What is the dullest programme on TV? 5. Who ...

Английский язык

Ответьте на вопросы: 1. Who is the most talented actor in the world? 2. What is the most moving film that you've ever seen? 3. Who is the most beautiful actress in the world? 4. What is the dullest programme on TV? 5. Who is the worst actor in the world? 6. Who is the most good-looking actor in the world? 7. What was the scariest film that you've ever seen? 8. What is the funniest comedy on TV?

Автор: Гость