Английский язык
Ответьте на вопросы: 1. Who is the most talented actor in the world? 2. What is the most moving film that you've ever seen? 3. Who is the most beautiful actress in the world? 4. What is the dullest programme on TV? 5. Who is the worst actor in the world? 6. Who is the most good-looking actor in the world? 7. What was the scariest film that you've ever seen? 8. What is the funniest comedy on TV?
1.Of course, Leonardo Dicaprio. 2."Fault in Our Stars".This is the most amazing movie, that is worth a look for everyone. 3. Angelina Jolie and Selena Gomez. 4. In my opinion all on TV programs are very interesting. 5. In my opinion all good. 6. Leonardo Dicaprio. 7. I do not like scary movies. 8. For me this time when is well. When you foget about problems, about what is happening in the word.
