Ответьте о вопросы Are people who have friends lucky? What's your opinion? 2. Have you got lots of friends? 3. Are all of them your close friends? 4. Friendship is specical thing, isn't it? 5. What is true friend? 6. How...

Английский язык

Ответьте о вопросы Are people who have friends lucky? What's your opinion? 2. Have you got lots of friends? 3. Are all of them your close friends? 4. Friendship is specical thing, isn't it? 5. What is true friend? 6. How do you understand friendship? 7. Who is your best friend? 8. Have you much in common? 9. Do you often quarrel? 10. What does your friend look like? 11. Do you often meet? 12. What do you do together? 13. What must one do to have a friend?

Автор: Гость