Ответьте о вопросы Are people who have friends lucky? What's your opinion? 2. Have you got lots of friends? 3. Are all of them your close friends? 4. Friendship is specical thing, isn't it? 5. What is true friend? 6. How do you understand friendship? 7. Who is your best friend? 8. Have you much in common? 9. Do you often quarrel? 10. What does your friend look like? 11. Do you often meet? 12. What do you do together? 13. What must one do to have a friend?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Ну я отвечу,но это мое мнение 2.Yes i have 3.No most of all its my familiar 4.Yes,because my friend can help my in very difficult sutuation 5.True friend its a friendship that come with dedication 6.I understand this,how HELP 7.My Best friend its (его имя) 8.Yes(что общего) 9.Sometimes but soon reconciled 10.My friend look like as a pretty good mate 11.Yes i meet with him about 5 days per week 12.We already play toggether 13.You must be a honest
