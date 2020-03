Past simple or Present Perfect

Гость: Гость:

1-ая часть: 1. Did you enjoy... 2. was 3. 've never heard 4. were 5. did you do 6. stayed, needed 7. Have you ever won 8. won 9. Did you meet 10. were 2-ая часть: 1. started 2. built 3. went 4. pulled 5. have opened 6. was opened 7. went 8. was opened 9. has began 10. built