people have different opinions about learning english. what's your opinion. `why must i learn english` pete is a little boy. his family lives in a big house in green street. his father is a dentist. he works hard in a hospital....

Английский язык

people have different opinions about learning english. what's your opinion. `why must i learn english` pete is a little boy. his family lives in a big house in green street. his father is a dentist. he works hard in a hospital. his mother is a housewife. she works hard about the house.pete is eight. he goes to school. he likes his school. he likes everything he learns there. but he doesnt like english. he does not want to learn it.today pete's teacher gives him a bad mark in english. when pete comes home from school his father says ``again a bad mark in english ! shame on you, pete !he is sorry and looks down. then he looks up and asks his father, ``why must i learn english? i dont know with whom i can speak english`` ``you silly boy! you can speak english with your teacher and your friends. and you can watch tv films in english`` says his father.``i can speak russian with them,`` says pete, `` i know russian very well.`` `` but if english or american children come to see us, dont you want to speak with them? asks petes father``of course, i do.`` says pete. ``well. dear, and then dont you want to go to england or america?`` asks petes father. ``i d love to.``says pete. then you must know english well if you want to speak with your english or american friends.pete thinks a little and then asks. but do american and english children learn russian. oh yes and they are very good pupils says peters father. its great then i can speak russian with them says pete shame on you a lazy boy dont be angry father its a joke i know why i must learn english i am glad that you are clever my son to understand it get only good marks in english

Автор: Гость