Перепишите следующий текст в настоящем времени. Barry waked up when it was already quite light. He looked at his watch. It was a quarter to seven. Quick! Barry jumped out of bed and ran to the bath-room. He had just time to t...

Barry wakes up when it is already quite light. He looks at his watch. It is a quarter to seven. Quick! Barry jumps out of bed and runs to the bathroom. He has just time to take a cold shower and I drink a glass of tea with bread and butter. He is in a hurry to catch the eight o'clock train. At the railway station he meets three other boys from his group. They all have small backpacks and fishing-rods. In less than an hour they get off the train at a small station near a wood. They walk very quickly and soon find themselves on the shore of a large lake. The boys spend the whole day there fishing, boating and swimming. They return home late at night, tired but happy.