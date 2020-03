Переспросите. Начните вопрос со слова Who. (§ 18) — Kate lives in London. — Who lives in London? 1. — Jane goes to the zoo on Sunday. — to the zoo on Sunday? 2. — Peter helps Sam. — Sam? 3. — Nick likes computer games. ...

Английский язык

