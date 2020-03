Переведите Did you know... ...who was America's first president? George first Washington became America's first president on April 30, 1779. He was president for 8 years. There were very difficult years. Americans fought for...

Переведите Did you know... ...who was America's first president? George first Washington became America's first president on April 30, 1779. He was president for 8 years. There were very difficult years. Americans fought for their independence from Britain. George Washington was also a soldier and a farmer. His house at Mouth Vernon is visited by thousands of people every year. ...how the White House got its name? The White House is the official residence of the President of the United States of America. It is in Washington, D.C., the War for Independence, it was burned by British soldiers. After the war it was painted white. ...what is the biggest American state? Alaska is the biggest American state. Before 1867, Alaska was a part of Russia. Then it was sold to the US for $7.2 million. Alaska is also the coldest place in the US.

