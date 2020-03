Переведите дословно пожалуйста) Оперение лебедей по своей окраске бывает либо ч??сто белого, либо серого или чёрного цвета. Самок и самцов внешне весьма трудно различить. Оперение плотное и водонепроницаемое. Хорошо развита ко...

Гость: Гость:

The plumage of swans on the coloring is either purely white, or gray or black color. Females and males outwardly very difficult to distinguish. The plumage is dense and waterproof. Well developed oil gland. The swans have become a cross-grow teeth to hold the prey. Swans geese distinguished from a long neck, allowing the deeper waters to search the bottom in search of food, as well as the amount at which they are the largest water birds. Their wings span up to two meters, and the weight can exceed 15 kg. Feet rather short, because of what the swans, moving on the ground, producing a few awkward impression. But they have a very well-developed The flying muscles, allowing them to travel thousands of kilometers with annual flight south and back. Swans keep one pair for life. If male or female dies, the other is not looking swan pair for the second time. Progeny derived by both parents, who are engaged in the young growth within a year after birth.