Переведите этот текст. In 1752 a sailling ship the Geldermalsen left Whampoa in China. It was carrying 150000 pieces of china to Holland. The ship's owners planned to sell the blue and white plates and dishes in Europe. But th...

Английский язык

Переведите этот текст. In 1752 a sailling ship the Geldermalsen left Whampoa in China. It was carrying 150000 pieces of china to Holland. The ship's owners planned to sell the blue and white plates and dishes in Europe. But the Geldermalsen never reached Europe. Somewhere in the South China sea the ship hit a colar reef and sank. Forty-four people escaped but the ship's cargo was lost. In the 1980s divers found the wreck. They found most of the dishes packed in tea in wooden chests and broigt them to the surface. Most of them were as good as new. They also found 125 gold bars.

Автор: Гость