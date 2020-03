Переведите I am a student at Lutsk State Technical University, machine-building department. My future speciality is the engineer of light industry equipment. Light industry gives hundreds of millions of clothes and strong footw...

Английский язык

Переведите I am a student at Lutsk State Technical University, machine-building department. My future speciality is the engineer of light industry equipment. Light industry gives hundreds of millions of clothes and strong footwear, modern practical fabrics and many other things. The specialists who are trained at our university are especially needed when it is necessary to create, operate and repair machines and apparata of light industry, namely textile, sewing, knitting, footwear etc. As new methods are invented and new manufacturing processes are developed, output increases more and more. The aim of every factory is to reduce costs and increase output. One of the ways of an improvement of output quality is creating special machines and automatic equipment. Many types of new machines will be mastered in textile machine-building alone; the output of the machines for the production of non-woven materials will be increased. All this make it possible to re-equip the light industry enterprises on the basic of an introduction of flow-lines and modern automatic machines. The engineers of this kind may work as industrial engineers, design engineers and maintenance engineers. Their work is connected with the operating of various machines and their units. They organize and supervise the maintenance service at the enterprice. Maintenance engineers control the operating conditions of devices in use and watch that all regular service conditions of operation be observed. The course of studies at the full-time departament lasts five years. The future specialists study such special subjects as chemical technology and enterprice equipment, machine parts, strenght of materials, electrical engineering, processes and apparata of light industry. The students take courses in designing of light industry machines, consumer services and light industry equipment, reliability of light industry machines, economics, control and information and measuring systems of industry.

Автор: Гость