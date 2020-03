Переведите из прямой речи в косвенную 10) Charles said: "Our team won the first match 11) Mary sald"The ballet was wonderful." 12) May said: "1 liked the opera very much." 13) Emily said: "We met the bos office 14) Patrick...

Английский язык

Переведите из прямой речи в косвенную 10) Charles said: "Our team won the first match 11) Mary sald"The ballet was wonderful." 12) May said: "1 liked the opera very much." 13) Emily said: "We met the bos office 14) Patrick said: "I bought two tickets for the new play," 15) David said: "The performance began on time." 16) Rob said: "The actors were wonderful." 17) Elizabeth"aid: "I have made tes for our team." said: "I have sent an e-mail to George. 18) James said: "We have left our opera glasses at home.

