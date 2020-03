Переведите на английский язык, употребляя глаголы в нужном времени и залоге. am/is/are + V3 was/were + V3 will be + V 3 Мне рассказывают Мне рассказали Мне расскажут Мне показывают Мне показали Мне покажут Ее любят Ее любил...

Гость: Гость:

I am told I was told I will be told I am shown I was shown I will be shown She is loved She was loved She will be loved We are asked We were asked We will be asked We are answered We were answered We will be answered We are being sent We were sent We will be sent They are being given They were given They will be given He is being supported (helped) He was supported (helped) He will be supported (helped)