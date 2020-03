Переведите (не машинный перевод) на русский язык предложения с оборотом «there+be». 1) There was no difference between these two breeds of dairy cattle. 2) There will be some new students in our group next term. 3) There a...

Переведите (не машинный перевод) на русский язык предложения с оборотом «there+be». 1) There was no difference between these two breeds of dairy cattle. 2) There will be some new students in our group next term. 3) There are many purposes for which man keeps farm animals. 4) There is always much work to do on the farm. 5) There are types of livestock production that are adapted to almost every locality and situation. 6) There are many different breeds of dairy and beef cattle but only some of them are high productive and some are not. 7) There are many different kinds of farm buildings on the farm.

