Переведите плиз(без переводчика)They Mixed up Everything. Three young men came to a little station in the country and asked when the train to London was leaving. They were told that it was leaving at eight o’clock. “Oh, we ha...

Английский язык

Переведите плиз(без переводчика)They Mixed up Everything. Three young men came to a little station in the country and asked when the train to London was leaving. They were told that it was leaving at eight o’clock. “Oh, we have a lot of time,’ said one of them. Let’s go to the bar and have a drink. So they went to the bar, took a drink. They forgot about the time and when they came to the platform their train had left. They saw the station master on the platform. They went up to him and asked, “When is the next train to London, please?” “Trains to London leave every hour”, said the station master. “Oh, all right,” said the three friends, “We have a lot of time. Let’s go to the bar and have another drink”. They went to the bar and forgot about the time again. So when they came to the platform they didn’t see the train. It had gone. “The last train to London will leave at ten o’clock and if you miss it, you will have to wait until the morning”, said the master. “Oh, It’s O.K.”, said the young men and went to the bar again. Of course they forgot about the time again and when they came to the platform the ten o’clock train was just leaving. They rushed along the platform trying to catch the train. Two of them ran very fast and managed to jump on the steps of the last carriage. But the third man remained on the platform. When the master Approached to him he was very surprised that the man was laughing. He laughed till he cried and couldn’t stop. “What’s the matter with you? Asked the station master. “Why are you laughing?” “Oh,” said the young man when he at last was able to speak, “Did you see those two idiots who jumped on the train? They mixed up everything! It was me who was going to London. They had only come to the railway station to see me off.”

Автор: Гость