Английский язык

Переведите предложение на русский. I wake up at 7 o'clock and get up. I wash my face, clean my teeth and brush my hair. Then I have breakfast with my parents. I like to eat porridge, cheese sandwich and hot tea. At 7.30 Idress and go to school. At school I have 5-6 lessons a day. I have lunch at school. After school I do sports I have dance lessons. At 5 p.m. Igo home. Ihave dinner. I do my homework, help my mum, play with my little sister brother. In the evening we have supper. If Ihave free time I like to read books, to watch TV, play games. Then I go to the bath to take a shower. I go to bed at 10 o'clock.

