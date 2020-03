Переведите с русского на английский. Срочно!!! 1) Я остановился у дверей, чтобы поздороваться с соседом. 2) Начинай мыть посуду, я скоро приду и помогу тебе. 3) Ты помнишь,как мы покупали эту книгу? 4) Дети услышали звонок и пе...

Гость: Гость:

1) I have stopped at doors to greet the neighbour. 2) start to wash ware, I will soon come and I will help you. 3) you remember, how we bought this book? 4) children have heard a call and have ceased to talk. 5) do not forget to call mum. 6) I cannot forget, as visited the friend in last Christmas. 7) I always forget to buy salt or matches. 8) you can stop at mail to send the telegramme? 1) John and Mary - such wonderful pair. 2) at us it is a lot of work, to us it is necessary one more steam of hands. 3) when I go somewhere, I usually take with myself pair of books. 4) I would like to tell to you to steam of words. 5) this pair slippers will be a good gift for the grandfather. 6) I in a case always have some handles and pair of pencils.