Переведите утвердительные,вопросительные,отрицательные предложения и просьбы и?? прямой речи в косвенную речь. -He says:"I will stay in England for another year" -Mike says:"My friend is a painter" -My friend tells me "You ...
Переведите утвердительные,вопросительные,отрицательные предложения и просьбы и?? прямой речи в косвенную речь. -He says:"I will stay in England for another year" -Mike says:"My friend is a painter" -My friend tells me "You can go there bu bus" -The woman says:"I will pay you 2 pounds" -I say :"I will try my bast" -A teacher says to the pupils:"Write your work more carefully" -She says:"Alex,dont take this picture" -She asks:"Can I help" -She asks:"How is your brother?" -An officer asks a girl:"What is your name?" -The woman asks me:"What do you want?" Заранее спасибо ;)
He says that he will stay in England for another year . Mike says that his friend is painter. My friend tells me that i can go there by bus . The woman says that she will pay for 2 pounds I say that i will try my best . A teacher says to the pupils to write their work more carefully. She says to Alex not to take this picture. She asks if she can help. She asks how your brother is . An officer asks a girl what her name is . The woman asks me what i want .
