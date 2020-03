Перевести на русский 1)children are writing test. 2)Postmen deliver letters everyday. 3)A lot of children play volleyball. 4)We wsited our friends yesterday. 5)Children have received gift. 6)My grandma has cooked a cake. 7)Lom ...

Английский язык

Перевести на русский 1)children are writing test. 2)Postmen deliver letters everyday. 3)A lot of children play volleyball. 4)We wsited our friends yesterday. 5)Children have received gift. 6)My grandma has cooked a cake. 7)Lom Brown will buy a new car.

Автор: Гость