Перевести с англиского на русский He often hopped and played in the grass in the daytime and when it was dark he the looked at the stars in the sky and at the yellow moon
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Он часто прыгал и играл в траве в дневное время, а когда было темно, он посмотрел на звезды в небе и нажелтая луна
