Перевести с англиского на русский He often hopped and played in the grass in the daytime and when it was dark he the looked at the stars in the sky and at the yellow moon

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Он часто прыгал и играл в траве в дневное время, а когда было темно, он посмотрел на звезды в небе и нажелтая луна
