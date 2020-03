Outdoor and indoor games Sport games can played either indoors or outdoors. Outdoor games are usually very active, for example, football, hockey, baseball, tennis, cricket, rugby. Some examples of indoor games are table tennis...

Английский язык

Outdoor and indoor games Sport games can played either indoors or outdoors. Outdoor games are usually very active, for example, football, hockey, baseball, tennis, cricket, rugby. Some examples of indoor games are table tennis, billiards, chess, badminton, squash.переведите пожалуйста

Автор: Гость