Перевидите пожалуйста текст My name is Nick Brown. I am a student. I! am from Boston. This is Paul. He is my friend. He is thin and tall. Paul is from London University. He is a good student. I am a good student too. And th...

Перевидите пожалуйста текст My name is Nick Brown. I am a student. I! am from Boston. This is Paul. He is my friend. He is thin and tall. Paul is from London University. He is a good student. I am a good student too. And these are Ann and Dan. They are from Canada. They are French.
Меня зовут Ник Браун. Я студент. Я из Бостона. Это Пол. Он мой друг. Он худой и высокий. Пол из Лондонского Университета. Он хороший студент. Я тоже хороший студент. А это Аня и Дэн. Они из Канады. Они французы.
