ПЕРЕВОД НА РУССКИЙ 1 Listen and read the story. THE DEVOTED FRIEND Adapted from"The Devoted Friend by O. Wilde"Once upon a time," said a Linnet"there was an honest fellow named Hans"Was he famous?" asked a Water-Rat. "No," an...

ПЕРЕВОД НА РУССКИЙ 1 Listen and read the story. THE DEVOTED FRIEND Adapted from"The Devoted Friend by O. Wilde"Once upon a time," said a Linnet"there was an honest fellow named Hans"Was he famous?" asked a Water-Rat. "No," answered the Linnet, "I don't think he was famous at all, but he had a kind heart and a funny, round, good-humoured face. He lived in a small cottage all by himself, and every day he worked in his garden. In all the country-side there was no garden so lovely as his. Different flowers grew there, and they bloomed or blossomed, so that there were always beautiful things to look at." Hans had many friends, but the most devoted friend of all was big Hugh[hju: l, the Miller. Indeed, so devoted was the rich Miller to Hans, that he would never go by his garden without filling his pockets with plums and apples if it was the fruit season. "Real friends should have everything in common", the Miller used to say, and little Hans nodded and smiled, and felt very proud of having a friend with such noble ideas. Sometimes, indeed, the neighbours thought it was strange that the rich Miller never gave little Hans anything in returns, a linnet liinitl KoHonnsHKa a miller l'milal MenbHMK PAGES READERS though he had a hundred sacks of flour in his mill, and six cows, and many sheep; but Hans never troubled his head about these things, and nothing gave him a greater pleasure than to listen to all the wonderful things the Miller said about the unselfishness of true friendship So little Hans worked away in his garden. During the spring, the summer, and the autumn he was very happy, but when the winter came, and he had neither fruit nor flowers to bring to the market, he suffered' a lot from cold and hunger, and often had to go to bed without any supper. In winter, he was very lonely, as the Miller never came to see him"There is no good in my visits to Hans while there is snow," the Miller said to his Wife, "because when people are in trouble, no visitor should bother them. This is my idea about friendship, and I am sure I am right. So I shall wait till the spring comes, and then I shall visit him, and he will be able to give me a large basket of roses, and that will make him so happy. "You are certainly very thoughtful about others answered the Wife, as she sat in her comfortable arm-chair by the fire, "very thoughtful indeed. It is quite a pleasure to hear you talk about friendship!"

