Перевод на русский пж !!! срочнячочек!!! Hallowe'en October is Hallowe'en. This festival celebrates the return of the souls (dym) of the dead who come back to visit places where they lived. In the evening there are lots of Ha...

Английский язык

Перевод на русский пж !!! срочнячочек!!! Hallowe'en October is Hallowe'en. This festival celebrates the return of the souls (dym) of the dead who come back to visit places where they lived. In the evening there are lots of Halloween parties. People dress up as witches, ghosts, devils, cats or bats. Houses are decorated with pumpkins (muKeu) with candles inside them. Some children follow the American custom called Trick or Treat. They knock at your house and ask, "Trick or treat?" If you give some money or some sweets (a treat), they go away. If not, they can play a trick on you, like splashing water in your face. Текст: No Hallowe'en party is complete without a scary ['skean] (cmpawHan) story. Usually people crowd together around a fire on Hallowe'en night. And one person tells a scary story in a low voice.

