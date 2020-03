перевод напишите Inside the center,special equipment is used to sort and process the garbage. Almost everything can be reused: garden or kitchen trash becomes fertilizer ; combustible garbage is burned to produce electricity ; ...

Английский язык

перевод напишите Inside the center,special equipment is used to sort and process the garbage. Almost everything can be reused: garden or kitchen trash becomes fertilizer ; combustible garbage is burned to produce electricity ; metal containers and bottles are recycled ; and old furniture,clothing,and other useful items are cleaned,repaired,and resold cheaply or given away. The work provides employment for handicapped people and gives them a chance to learn new skills.

Автор: Гость