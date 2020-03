Перевод текста очень нужен.The world "population" comes from Latin populus,meaning "the people ".it is used to refer to a group of persons in a place or an area which may vary greaty in size-in a village or town, in a region or...

Английский язык

Перевод текста очень нужен.The world "population" comes from Latin populus,meaning "the people ".it is used to refer to a group of persons in a place or an area which may vary greaty in size-in a village or town, in a region or country ,or in the world.We usually think of population in terms of size ,that is,numbers of people ,but we may also be concerned with their characteristics such as age and sex,level of education,and occupation.

Автор: Гость