По английскому (7 класс ) нужно составить сочинение описание на популярного всем ч??ловека например путина ( НЕ ПЕРЕВОДЧИК ) спасибо

From all the famous leaders,I can honestly say that the one who impressed me a lot,was Vladimir Putin,russian president.In my opinion he is a strong and decent person.I think that our country is in good hands,because he tries to fill all gaps,and to create a better life for russian people.He is always focusing on few major goals at the same time,and he is always trying to solve any problem which appears on his way.He is able to take decisions which will improve the country.Vladimir Putin has ability to get people to follow him.He tries to fight with corruption,tries to help people and to listen them,and he is motivating people towards a common goal.In conclusion I would like to say that I respect this person,and I think he walks slowly but he never walks backward.