По английскому (7 класс ) нужно составить сочинение описание на популярного всем ч??ловека например путина ( НЕ ПЕРЕВОДЧИК ) спасибо

Английский язык
По английскому (7 класс ) нужно составить сочинение описание на популярного всем ч??ловека например путина ( НЕ ПЕРЕВОДЧИК ) спасибо
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
From all the famous leaders,I can honestly say that the one who impressed me a lot,was Vladimir Putin,russian president.In my opinion he is a strong and decent person.I think that our country is in good hands,because he tries to fill all gaps,and to create a better life for russian people.He is always focusing on few major goals at the same time,and he is always trying to solve any problem which appears on his way.He is able to take decisions which will improve the country.Vladimir Putin has ability to get people to follow him.He tries to fight with corruption,tries to help people and to listen them,and he is motivating people towards a common goal.In conclusion I would like to say that I respect this person,and I think he walks slowly but he never walks backward.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ Найти в тексте причастие. И сделать морфологический разбор одного прича??тия ........ Большими хлопьями сыплется снег, покрывая улицу, кры...
Ответить
Русский язык
Подскажите небольшой рассказ у которого начало "в комнате всё было необычно"
Ответить
Математика
160,161. В подарок 17 баллов
Ответить
Русский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! Разбери как части речи слова : "(на) березах, сережки". ПОМОГИ??Е ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!
Ответить
Другие предметы
Мне сделали манту, она у меня меньше 2 мм., и уже 1 день прошел. Но в садике у меня бол??шая и делали повторно, все равно большая, и видимо для мен...
Ответить