подставить место пропусков: a / an 1. ... garbage is not only ugly, bute dangerous because it causes ... air pollution. 2. Cars are ... important part of ... life for most people. But cars also cause ... pollution and release f...

подставить место пропусков: a / an 1. ... garbage is not only ugly, bute dangerous because it causes ... air pollution. 2. Cars are ... important part of ... life for most people. But cars also cause ... pollution and release fume. 3. In Canada people don't realise that they throw out 10,000 tons of ... waste. 4. Over 14 billion pounds of ... waste per year is throw out to sea and it kills millions of sea animals. 5. If we want to breathe ... healthy air we have to think about what we do. 6. Because of our lack of ... knowledge there is now ... huge hole over ... Antractic. 7. ... water is ... vital element of ... life.
1.A garbage is not only ugly, bute dangerous because it causes an air pollution. 2. Cars are an important part of a life for most people. But cars also cause a pollution and release fume. 3. In Canada people don't realise that they throw out 10,000 tons of a waste. 4. Over 14 billion pounds of a waste per year is throw out to sea and it kills millions of sea animals. 5. If we want to breathe a healthy air we have to think about what we do. 6. Because of our lack of a knowledge there is now a huge hole over an Antractic. 7.A water is a vital element of a life.
