Pollution, cyclone, global warming, poverty, endangered, famine in the correct form. There is one extra word. 1. Because of ________ our planet gets hotter and hotter. 2. The oil spill near Alaska in 1989 was the worst case o...

Английский язык

Pollution, cyclone, global warming, poverty, endangered, famine in the correct form. There is one extra word. 1. Because of ________ our planet gets hotter and hotter. 2. The oil spill near Alaska in 1989 was the worst case of water _____ in history. 3. ________ are very common in South East Asia. 4. There are a lot of ________ species on the planet. 5. We say that people live in _______ when they don’t have enough money to pay for their food or housing.

